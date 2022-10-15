Search

15 Oct 2022

HS2 first phase total cost could be ‘many billions’ above estimate – report

HS2 first phase total cost could be ‘many billions’ above estimate – report

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 9:46 PM

The Government has insisted works on its major high speed rail line project are “within budget”, despite a claim that the first phase could run to “many billions” more than estimated.

A report presented to the HS2 board by the project’s deputy chair Sir Jon Thompson said it was “very unlikely” that the £40.3 billion target cost for the London to Birmingham section would be met, the Financial Times reported.

Phase One has a target cost of £40.3 billion, but the Government has previously said the “funding envelope” for it is £44.6 billion, which includes a contingency of £4.3 billion.

The leaked document, dated June this year and seen by the newspaper, is also reported to have concluded there was only a 50% chance the extra contingency budget would be enough to cover the cost.

Sir Jon was appointed as a non-executive director of HS2 Ltd in April 2021, and became deputy chair in March this year.

His review is reported to state that the first phase’s total cost was likely to be “many billions more than the reported estimate”.

The Financial Times said Sir Jon’s report also warned that rising inflation is presenting a “significant and growing challenge” and that continuing to record costs in 2019 prices means none of the figures reflected “what has been or is being paid”.

It added: “In almost every area reviewed significant developments are planned in 2022/23 which impact on the estimates and risk.”

But the Government has said it is committed to delivering the project on time and within its budget.

A spokesman said: “HS2 is under way, within budget, and supporting 28,000 jobs. The Government remains committed to delivering it on time and to budget.

“As with all projects of this scale, contracts and scope are routinely considered to ensure they continue to deliver the value for money for taxpayers.”

The Government sparked anger in November 2021 when it published its Integrated Rail Plan (IRP), which included scrapping HS2’s eastern leg between the East Midlands and Leeds.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media