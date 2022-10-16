Search

16 Oct 2022

Father charged with murder of wife and 12-year-old daughter

Father charged with murder of wife and 12-year-old daughter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Oct 2022 8:02 PM

A man has been charged with the murder of his wife and 12-year-old daughter who were found dead at their home in Suffolk.

The bodies of Louise Nash and her 43-year-old mother Jillu Nash were discovered at a property in Heath Estate, Great Waldingfield, Sudbury, on September 8.

A 46-year-old man was detained by officers at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries where he remained under police arrest.

Suffolk Police said he was transferred to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning on Saturday evening.

In an update on Sunday, the force said Peter Nash, of Heath Estate, Great Waldingfield, had been charged with two counts of murder and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

An inquest into the deaths, which opened on October 7, heard that the property was the home address of Jillu and Peter Nash who were husband and wife and lived at the property “with their 12-year-old daughter Louise who had severe learning difficulties”.

Police said a Home Office post-mortem examination concluded that Mrs Nash’s cause of death was pressure on the neck while her daughter’s cause of death was a stab wound to the abdomen.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media