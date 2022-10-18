Search

18 Oct 2022

Rachel Reeves voices support for Tom Watson peerage despite role in Beech case

Rachel Reeves voices support for Tom Watson peerage despite role in Beech case

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 11:55 AM

Rachel Reeves has voiced support for former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson’s life peerage despite his role promoting Carl Beech’s false claims about a VIP Westminster paedophile ring.

The shadow chancellor acknowledged that Mr Watson was wrong about the case, but said she has “a lot of time” for him because of the “contributions” he has made to Parliament.

Mr Watson campaigned in support of Beech, a former NHS manager who wrongly accused several high-profile politicians and military officers of murder and child sex abuse in 2014.

An 18 month-long Metropolitan Police investigation into the case, known as Operation Midland, cost millions of pounds and resulted in no charges or arrests.

Tory ex-chancellor Lord Lamont told Parliament on Monday that elevating Mr Watson to the upper chamber was a “stain” on the House of Lords and an “absolute disgrace”.

Asked on Sky News about Lord Lamont’s comment the next day, Labour’s Ms Reeves said she has “a lot of time” for Mr Watson.

“Tom Watson has made a number of contributions,” she said.

“He was wrong on that issue (promoting Beech’s claim), but he has made many contributions as a parliamentarian, as deputy leader of the Labour party, and he had been rewarded with a position now in the House of Lords.

“But I’m not going to take any lessons now from Lord Lamont – the man who previously crashed our economy.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer nominated Mr Watson for the peerage, something which the Prime Minister can veto, but has chosen not to.

The botched police inquiry into Beech’s allegations saw dawn raids on the homes of the late military chief Lord Bramall, the late Lord Brittan and former MP Harvey Proctor.

Lord Brittan, who served in Margaret Thatcher’s government, died aged 75 in 2015 before he was publicly cleared.

Beech, himself a convicted paedophile, was subsequently jailed for 18 years for making up a string of fabricated claims, including rape, torture and murder.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media