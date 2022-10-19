US diplomat to enter plea over Harry Dunn death

A US citizen accused over the death of teenager Harry Dunn is due to enter a plea later.

Anne Sacoolas, 45, is charged over the 19-year-old motorcyclist’s death following a collision outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the crash near RAF Croughton, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

However, in December 2019, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised Northamptonshire Police to charge her with causing Mr Dunn’s death by dangerous driving.

Last month, Sacoolas made a first appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video-link.

On Thursday, she is due to appear in Court One of the Old Bailey for a plea and case management hearing.

The defendant, who is on unconditional bail, is expected to join proceedings by video-link once again.

The case is being heard by High Court judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb from 2pm.