20 Oct 2022

Three charged with kidnap and murder after man found dead in Essex

20 Oct 2022 10:25 AM

Two men and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with the murder of a man who was found dead near an industrial estate in Essex.

Erdogan Ulcay, 55, Ali Kavak, 25, and the teenager have also been charged with the kidnap of a woman.

The body of 43-year-old Koray Alpergin was discovered near to Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton at around 11.55am on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police had been working to locate Koray and a 33-year-old woman prior to the discovery by Essex Police. The woman was unharmed.

Police received the report at around 1.50pm on Friday that the pair, who were known to each other, were missing from an address in Ebony Crescent, Enfield, east London and had not been seen since the night before.

The Met said a post-mortem examination carried out on Monday found Mr Alpergin died from severe trauma, while further forensic tests are taking place.

Ulcay, of Camden, north London, Kavak, of Tottenham, also in north London, and the teenager will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A fourth man, 55, was bailed pending further inquiries until mid-November.

