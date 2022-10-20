Search

20 Oct 2022

Harry: My eyes were opened the moment I started therapy

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 7:07 PM

The Duke of Sussex said he thought there was “only one way to live” until he started therapy.

Harry, 38, who has been open about his mental health challenges in the past, said he now has an understanding of his “value” and has regained confidence.

He was speaking as chief impact officer at professional coaching and mental health firm BetterUp.

Harry joined BetterUp’s CEO Alexi Robichaux for an on-stage chat at the inaugural Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco.

According to the summit’s website, it aimed to “immerse the most forward-thinking, fast-scaling business leaders in an environment designed to cultivate innovation, acceleration and co-elevation”.

It added: “It will be unlike any other gathering of the year.”

During a 20-minute discussion, Harry and Mr Robichaux shared first-hand stories about personal transformation and how to bring positive behaviour change to an organisation at scale.

Harry said: “The moment I started doing therapy, it opened my eyes.

“I was moving through life thinking there was only one way to live and therapy burst that bubble.

“Then, when I found my way to coaching, the next bubble burst, and all of a sudden I realised that now I have perspective and a great understanding of my value.

“I regained confidence that I never thought I had.”

Harry said it was “exciting” to know the human potential of every person in the room and across the globe.

“But we’re also at a point where we actually need to unlock that potential. The only way we can do that is to individually grow ourselves, but also help the people we are responsible for grow as well,” he said.

He added: “If you are going to scale your company, the only way I believe you can do that is to successfully scale yourself and scale your employees at the same time.”

The summit’s website said: “The Masters of Scale Summit is an unmatched accelerator and moment of ignition for leaders of fast-scaling, future-facing companies (Unicorns and ‘Soonicorns’).

“Attendance at the live event is by invitation and application only.

“Speakers and guests join for the entire event, immersed in an environment designed to cultivate innovation, acceleration, and co-elevation.”

Bill Gates, Arianna Huffington, Eric Schmidt and Tyler Perry were listed as speakers.

Masters of Scale launched in 2017 as a podcast hosted by Reid Hoffman.

