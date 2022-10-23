Search

23 Oct 2022

One dead and one wounded after two women stabbed in Newham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Oct 2022 5:11 PM

A murder investigation has been launched after two women were stabbed in Newham, London, leaving one dead and one in hospital.

The two women were found by officers having suffered stab wounds at a residential address in Windmill Lane at around 3.35am on Sunday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.

One of the women, in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other woman, in her 30s, was taken to hospital.

The second woman’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police are searching for a man who is believed to have been known to both women.

No further details about the man have been released.

Chief Inspector Lisa Parker, of the Met’s North East BCU, said that her force’s “thoughts and sympathies” were with the women and their loved ones.

She added: “I know that people in Newham and in particular those in the Stratford area will be shocked and concerned by this tragic incident. I share their concern and can assure them that specialist detectives are working at pace to identify and arrest whoever was responsible.

“Local officers will be patrolling the area, and I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers. They are there to protect and support you.”

Police are appealing for anyone with any information to call 101, referencing 1224/23oct.

Alternatively, those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers.

