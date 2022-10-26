Search

26 Oct 2022

Suspect named in double stabbing which left woman dead

26 Oct 2022 4:25 PM

Detectives investigating a double stabbing that left one woman dead and another seriously hurt have named the suspect they are hunting.

Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino, 38, is wanted in connection with the murder of 53-year-old Yolanda Saldana Feliz and the attempted murder of 30-year-old woman.

They were found injured at a flat in Windmill Lane, Newham, east London in the early hours of Sunday, October 23.

Detective Inspector Aytac Necati said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Yolanda’s family and friends as well as the family and friends of the injured woman, who remains in hospital recovering from her serious injuries.

“We remain determined to bring the person responsible to justice and we have been working around the clock during this fast-moving investigation.

“We have carried out a number of enquiries, including reviewing hours of CCTV, door knocking and forensics. However, we are now calling on members of the public to help us urgently trace Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino who we want to speak to in connection with the incident. He may be going by a different name.

“If you have any information on where he might be, please contact us without delay. If you see him, please do not approach him but call police immediately on 999.”

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who is responsible for policing in Newham, said Florentino was known to the victims.

He said: “I remain shocked and saddened by this incident and my thoughts and sympathies are with Yolanda’s family and friends. I also wish the injured woman a speedy recovery.

“I know this has caused a great deal of concern for the community, but we believe the suspect was known to the victims and he is not believed to be a threat to anyone else at this time.

“There has been an increased police presence in the area of Windmill Lane since Sunday, and this will continue over the coming days.

“I would urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers. They are there to protect and support you.”

Anyone with information can call police on 020 8345 3775 or 101 with the reference 1224/23OCT.

