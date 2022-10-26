Search

26 Oct 2022

Man charged with the murder of 59-year-old woman

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 6:43 PM

A 64-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman who died after she was found “seriously assaulted”.

James Gumbrell, of Northbourne Close, Shoreham, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in connection with the death of 59-year-old Deborah Gumbrell.

Police attended an address in the West Sussex street where the defendant lives on Monday after receiving reports that a woman had been attacked inside the property.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Upon arrival, officers found Deborah Gumbrell, 59, unconscious and despite the best efforts of paramedics, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.”

Police said at the time that the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

Gumbrell was remanded in custody by the magistrates and his case sent to be heard at Lewes Crown Court on Friday.

The police spokesman added: “Officers are still keen to hear from anyone with information which could help them with the investigation.”

