Search

27 Oct 2022

Charity launches campaign to raise awareness of stroke warning signs

Charity launches campaign to raise awareness of stroke warning signs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

More than half of all teenagers do not know about a potentially life-saving stroke test, new research has revealed as a charity launched a campaign to raise awareness.

A survey by the Stroke Association found that 54% of British teenagers were unaware of the Fast (Face, Arm, Speech, Time to call 999) acronym, which helps people recognise the signs of a stroke.

Despite more than half of the 1,000 teenagers surveyed saying they knew a stroke survivor, two-fifths were unaware that calling 999 is the first thing you should do if someone is having a stroke.

Parents of those surveyed also showed low awareness, with just under half (47%) also unaware of the acronym which highlights the key stroke symptoms of facial drooping, an inability to raise both arms and slurred speech.

To mark World Stroke Day on Saturday, the Stroke Association is launching its “Pass Fast on” campaign, urging people to raise awareness of the signs of a stroke.

Cheryl Dean, 43, and her son Sam, 13, are supporting the campaign to teach Fast in schools after Sam helped save the life of Cheryl’s mother, Christine, by noticing she was having a stroke during a family birthday party.

Cheryl, from Stoke on Trent, said: “We are so grateful that Sam noticed something bad was happening – for a 12-year-old especially. This has totally rocked us as a family, we know it could have been much worse. In truth I think Sam saved her life – all because he knew to get help.

“Sam, James (Cheryl’s youngest child) and my mum are closer than ever, she was adamant that she wanted to be the same nan she was before the stroke, so she tries her hardest, but the boys know she now has limitations.”

She added: “I am a huge advocate for teaching basic first aid in schools and that includes recognising the signs of stroke Fast. I’ve always explained to Sam that stroke is like a house being on fire – the faster you put it out, the more rooms you save.”

The survey also showed a quarter of teenagers could not identify any of the three most common signs of stroke.

A stroke and mini-stroke are both medical emergencies, caused by a blood clot or bleed on the brain which cuts off the blood supply, killing brain cells.

Juliet Bouverie, chief executive of the Stroke Association, said: “We know from our survey that despite its debilitating and deadly consequences, strokes are still largely misunderstood.

“Many teenagers and parents don’t know that stroke happens in the brain – which is why it causes such severe disability and hidden cognitive effects.

“There is still work to be done to educate young people about stroke, reinforced by our survey which reveals that parents would like to see the Fast campaign taught in schools.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media