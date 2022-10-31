Search

31 Oct 2022

Patience is a virtue for jays waiting for favourite food

Patience is a virtue for jays waiting for favourite food

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

Jays can resist temptation to get a delayed but better food reward, demonstrating self-control, according to a study.

Researchers from Cambridge University found that the birds which could wait the longest, showing the greatest self-control, also scored highest on intelligence tests.

The team designed an experiment inspired by the 1972 Stanford Marshmallow test – in which children were offered a choice between one marshmallow immediately, or two if they waited for a period of time.

Instead of marshmallows, 10 Eurasian jays were presented with mealworms, bread and cheese.

Mealworms are a common favourite of the birds, with bread and cheese coming second but individuals varying in their preference for one over the other.

The birds had to choose between immediately available bread or cheese, or their favourite mealworm which they could see but could only get to after a delay, when a Perspex screen was raised.

A range of delay times was tested, from five seconds to five-and-a-half minutes, before the mealworm was made available if the bird had resisted the temptation to eat the bread or cheese.

All the birds in the experiment managed to wait for the worm, but some could wait much longer than others.

Top of the class was JayLo, who ignored a piece of cheese and waited five-and-a-half minutes for a mealworm.

The worst performers, Dolci and Homer, could only wait a maximum of 20 seconds.

The report’s first author, Dr Alex Schnell, of Cambridge’s Department of Psychology, said: “It’s just mind-boggling that some jays can wait so long for their favourite food.

“In multiple trials, I sat there watching JayLo ignore a piece of cheese for over five minutes – I was getting bored, but she was just patiently waiting for the worm.”

The jays looked away from the bread or cheese when it was presented to them, as if to distract themselves from temptation.

Similar behaviour has been seen in chimpanzees and children.

The researchers also presented the jays with five cognitive tasks that are commonly used to measure general intelligence.

The birds that performed better in these tasks also managed to wait longer for the mealworm reward, suggesting that self-control is linked with intelligence in jays.

“The birds’ performance varied across individuals – some did really well in all the tasks and others were mediocre,” said Dr Schnell.

“What was most interesting was that if a bird was good at one of the tasks, it was good at all of them – which suggests that a general intelligence factor underlies their performance.”

The authors of the report said this is the first evidence of a link between self-control and intelligence in birds.

Jays are members of the corvid family, often nicknamed the “feathered apes” because they rival non-human primates in their cognitive abilities.

Corvids hide their food to save it for later, delaying immediate gratification to plan for future meals.

The researchers think this may have driven the evolution of self-control in these birds.

In another experiment where the worm was visible but always out of reach, the jays always ate the immediately available bread or cheese.

And the length of time they were willing to wait for the worm fell if it was pitted against their second most preferred food as the immediate treat, compared with their third.

This flexibility shows that jays only delay gratification when it is warranted.

Research by other scientists has indicated that children taking the Stanford marshmallow test vary greatly in their self-control, and this ability is linked to their general intelligence.

Children that can resist temptation for longer also get higher scores in a range of academic tasks.

– The results are published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media