Search

02 Nov 2022

More than two-fifths of people in Britain have chronic pain by mid-40s – study

More than two-fifths of people in Britain have chronic pain by mid-40s – study

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 7:25 PM

More than two-fifths of people in Britain suffer from some form of chronic pain by the time they are in their mid-40s, research suggests.

Scientists have found that persistent bodily pain at this age is also associated with poor health outcomes in later life – such as being more vulnerable to Covid-19 infection and experiencing depression.

The findings, published in the journal Plos One, suggest chronic pain at age 44 is linked to very severe pain at age 51 and joblessness in later life.

The research is based on more than 12,000 people born in a single week in March 1958 in Britain who were followed until the age of 62.

Study co-author Professor Alex Bryson, of University College London’s Social Research Institute, said: “Chronic pain is a very serious problem affecting a large number of people.

“Tracking a birth cohort across their life course, we find chronic pain is highly persistent and is associated with poor mental health outcomes later in life including depression, as well as leading to poorer general health and joblessness.

“We hope that our research sheds light on this issue and its wide-ranging impacts, and that it is taken more seriously by policymakers.”

The study, funded by the Health Foundation, found that two-fifths (41%) of people reported suffering chronic pain – defined as pain lasting for at least three months – by the time they reached their mid-40s.

Results also showed those suffering with chronic pain at age 44 were more likely to be unhappy by age 50 and experience depression at age 55.

The survey indicated chronic pain to be associated with a higher likelihood of Covid-19 infection 20 years later, in 2021.

The scientists also found a link between Covid-19 infection and educational qualifications – results showed 50% of those with no qualifications had chronic pain compared with 36% of those with a degree and 27% of those who had a higher degree.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media