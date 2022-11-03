Flu levels continue to rise in England

Flu levels are continuing to rise in England, according to the latest figures.

Rates are estimated to be highest among people aged 15 to 44, with 13.4% of laboratory samples from this age group testing positive, according to the figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Rates are second highest in those aged five to 14 year-olds, with 10.4% of samples from this age group testing positive.

Some 6.1% of samples from all age groups tested positive in the week to October 30, up from 5.2% in the previous week.

Hospital admissions for flu decreased slightly during the week and were highest in the 85 and over age group, the UKHSA said.

Covid-19 hospital admissions also fell but were highest in the 85 and over age group.

Overall levels of flu are still low, meaning it is too early to predict how big the wave of infections will be.

In total around 33 million people in England can get a free flu vaccine this year, including everyone aged 50 and over, all primary-age children and some secondary-age children.

The vaccine is also being offered to pregnant women, people in care homes, frontline health and social care staff, carers, those aged six to 49 with a specified health condition, and household contacts of people with weakened immune systems.

All two and three-year-olds are eligible for a flu nasal spray vaccine, which will be offered by their local GP.