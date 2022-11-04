Search

05 Nov 2022

Kate returns to host Westminster Christmas carol service in memory of the Queen

04 Nov 2022 11:55 PM

The Princess of Wales will return to host a special Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey which will pay tribute to the late Queen.

The celebratory event held on Thursday December 15 will honour the values Queen Elizabeth II demonstrated throughout her life, “including empathy, compassion and support for others”, the broadcaster said.

Inspirational guests from across the UK who share and personify those principles have been invited to the attend the service in recognition of their tireless efforts to help and care for those around them.

Hosted by Kate and supported by the Royal Foundation, ITV said the carol service will recognise and celebrate “the selfless efforts” of those across the UK and highlight “the remarkable impact that coming together to support others can have for us all”.

The broadcaster added it will “celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection can bring, forging friendships and strengthening communities, creating legacies of humility and kindness, whilst also providing relief and comfort in times of difficulty or loss.”

Members of the Royal family will be among those attending, alongside guests ranging from those involved in grassroots community projects, charity workers and volunteers, to emergency responders and armed forces personnel, ITV said.

The audience will also feature those who have worked in key areas of Kate’s work through The Royal Foundation, including those in roles relating to mental health, families and early development.

The service will combine both traditional and modern elements, “reaching people of all faiths and none”, ITV confirmed.

The Westminster Abbey choir will deliver the nations best-loved carols alongside readings and musical performances by a variety of special guests.

The celebratory event has been developed in partnership with Westminster Abbey and BBC Studios Events Productions and will air as part of a special ITV programme on Christmas Eve.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning, said: “It is a real honour to be the broadcast partner for the Royal Carols again this year. Viewers are in for a very special festive treat.”

Last year, the service included performances from British singer-songwriter Tom Walker, who was accompanied by Kate on the piano, and Leona Lewis.

TV presenter Kate Garraway also read a passage about love at Westminster Abbey during the royal carol service.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air on Christmas Eve on ITV and ITVX.

