Search

08 Nov 2022

Insulating social homes ‘could slash heating bills by 42%’

Insulating social homes ‘could slash heating bills by 42%’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 1:01 AM

Social housing residents could see their heating bills slashed by 42% if their homes were insulated and draught-proofed, saving £700 million a year in total, research suggests.

A family in social housing with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of D or below spends on average £1,343 a year on heating, based on the current energy price guarantee, the National Housing Federation said.

It projects this would reduce by 42% to £776 a year if these homes were insulated and brought up to an EPC of C or above.

This equates to more than £700 million a year in savings for all such residents in England, it said.

The calculation is based on analysis of heating cost figures from the English Housing Survey and EPC data published by the Government.

The National Housing Federation said poorly insulated homes are one of the country’s “biggest environmental polluters” and have become a “major culprit” in the cost-of-living crisis.

Three-quarters of social housing residents rely on benefits and a large number of families are at risk of falling into poverty or debt because of increased energy costs, it added.

The National Housing Federation is calling on the Government to release the full £3.8 billion pledged by the Conservatives by 2030 to decarbonise social housing, of which about £1 billion has been committed.

It says this would enable social landlords to plan ahead for large-scale retrofitting.

Chief executive Kate Henderson said: “Whilst the Government’s energy price guarantee is welcome support for now, it is not enough to protect people living in the least energy efficient homes from astronomic price increases, with some social tenants losing as much as two months’ pay on energy costs and forced to make impossible choices – such as risking getting into debt – to afford basic living costs.

“Looking ahead to April 2023, without well-targeted means-tested support, social housing residents will be facing an even more extraordinary burden.

“Decarbonising social homes is a win-win solution, and the faster it can be done, the greater the benefits for residents and the environment.”

She called on the Government to prioritise retrofitting social homes as a “long-term solution to the energy, cost-of-living and climate crises”.

A spokeswoman for the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said: “Thanks to Government support, the number of homes with an energy efficiency rating of C or above is at 46% and rising, up from just 13% in 2010.

“We are investing over £6.6 billion to decarbonise homes and buildings, including Help to Heat schemes such as the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, and are committed to ensuring all homes meet EPC band C by 2035 where cost-effective, practical and affordable.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media