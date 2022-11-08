Search

08 Nov 2022

Royal Navy sailors rehearse for Remembrance Day commemorations

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 12:39 PM

Royal Navy sailors have been undertaking their final rehearsals ahead of the Remembrance Day commemorations in London.

A total of 104 personnel drawn from across the service including Royal Marines, the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) and Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service (QARNNS) will be taking part in the National Service of Remembrance.

They will be accompanied by 51 members of the Royal Marines Band.

The sailors, who have been undergoing training at HMS Excellent in Portsmouth, have been selected from ships, squadrons and units across the Navy.

Warrant Officer Darren ‘Eddie’ Wearing, Royal Navy state ceremonial training officer, said: “It means everything to us as a service, it’s about remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and a time for us to pay our respects.

“They are there to achieve the ultimate standard, we are there to pay our respects so everything needs to be absolutely immaculate on the day and it will be.”

Able Seaman (AB) medical assistant Adam Cuthbert, 43, who is serving at RCDM Birmingham and is from York, said: “I feel proud, I have felt immensely proud since I got here three weeks ago.

“Despite the wind and the rain I realise the aim is to be on the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day which is what it’s all about.

“I have been here 20 years now, I have served overseas, Afghanistan, where I have lost friends, comrades, and I just feel honoured to be there on Sunday and remember them.”

AB Holly Toms, 19, from HMS Drake in Plymouth, Devon, said: “I am very excited to do it, it’s a great honour, not everyone gets to do it, my dad has been in for 43 years and he has never had the option to do November ceremonies.

“It’s a great time to remember those who have gone.”

She added that she was proud to honour those who served in the Falklands war, including her father.

She said: “I think it’s brilliant as I get to honour him, he joined when he was 16, two years later, still very young, he went to the Falklands.

“He thinks it’s amazing I get to do this as he had many friends who did pass away in the Falklands.”

