09 Nov 2022

Chef Tom Kerridge ‘super proud’ of wife’s ability to make ‘uncompromising art’

09 Nov 2022 2:30 AM

Chef Tom Kerridge says he is “super proud” of his wife Beth Cullen Kerridge’s graft as an sculptor and her ability to make “uncompromising art”.

Kerridge praised his wife’s commitment to her art and having “never given up on her dream”.

It comes as a collection of her work – titled Femella – goes on display in London’s Gallery 8.

The exhibition, with marble and bronze sculptures, celebrates “how incredible humans are, how much we do, iconifying what may feel humdrum, but ultimately how strong and great humans can be, despite the throws of the everyday”, according to the Gallery 8 website.

Cullen Kerridge said the inspiration for her new solo sculpture show was simply “how brilliant women are”.

“My whole life has been about making stuff, I can’t help getting my hands dirty,” she told the PA news agency at the exhibition photo-call.

“It’s a way of life with my family so I’ve been doing it forever.”

She said of the exhibition: “It’s a little bit of stories about where I am in my life as a mum and a wife and worker, doing far too many things.

“I’m sure most mums would agree that that’s a crazy thing to do so I’m just telling the story.

“(We’re) bending over backwards, polishing stuff, almost robotic in some ways but at least we try and make the world a little bit more of a beautiful place.”

Kerridge told PA that his wife had “always been very good at not caring what thinking what other people think”.

“It’s so lovely to see Beth grow and her work grow, and find ourselves in a position where Beth is able to show her work in a gallery like this,” he said.

“I’m super proud of all the hard work, all the effort, all the commitment she’s put in over the years to constantly be grafting, pushing, never giving up on her dream.

“As an artist it’s difficult not only to work it as a business but make art that never gets compromised, to truly follow your soul and your heart.

“Beth has always been very good at not caring what thinking what other people think.”

Femella is open to the public from November 8 to 12 at Gallery 8.

