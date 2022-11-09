Search

09 Nov 2022

Nursing union expected to announce first UK-wide strike in 106-year history

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 6:55 AM

The union which represents close to half a million nurses across the UK is expected to announce its first UK-wide strike action in its 106-year history.

More than 300,000 members were urged by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) to vote for strike action in the union’s biggest strike ballot – the results of which will be released on Wednesday.

In the lead up to results, the Government said it has contingency plans for dealing with any industrial action by nurses amid the growing threat of widespread strikes in the NHS.

Health workers in other unions, including ambulance staff, hospital porters and cleaners, are also voting on industrial action over pay.

Earlier, Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden said that in the event of industrial action, the NHS would prioritise the most essential services – although he acknowledged that it would have an impact on other activity.

“We have well-oiled contingencies in place and the Department of Health is across how we would deal with a scenario like this should it arise,” he told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme.

“We will make sure we prioritise the most essential services – emergency services and so on. But of course there would be an impact as a result of a strike like that.

“I would continue to urge nurses and others to resist going out on strike even if they have voted to do so. We have already agreed quite considerable support for nurses.

“Of course, if you are in the situation where you have a large number of nurses going out on strike, of course that is going to have an impact for example on some elective surgery and other activities.”

An RCN spokesperson said: “Cutting nurses’ wages by 20% since 2010 is the opposite of providing ‘considerable support’ for nurses and the Cabinet Office Minister shouldn’t insult our members by pretending it is.

“The minister appears in denial about both the anger of nursing staff and the public support we have.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We value the hard work of NHS staff including nurses, and are working hard to support them – including by giving over one million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year as recommended by the independent NHS Pay Review Body, on top of 3% last year when pay was frozen in the wider public sector.

“Industrial action is a matter for unions, and we urge them to carefully consider the potential impacts on patients.”

