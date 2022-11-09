Search

09 Nov 2022

Strip Williamson of knighthood if complaints upheld, urge Lib Dems

Strip Williamson of knighthood if complaints upheld, urge Lib Dems

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 3:27 PM

Sir Gavin Williamson should be stripped of his knighthood if complaints against him are upheld, the Lib Dems have said.

The party is warning that the “serious allegations” against the former Cabinet Office minister risk “bringing the whole honours system into disrepute”.

Sir Gavin, who had already been twice sacked from the Cabinet in disgrace, bowed to pressure to resign as minister without portfolio on Tuesday after claims about his behaviour piled up.

They include allegations he sent expletive-laden messages to former chief whip Wendy Morton complaining about being refused an invitation to the Queen’s funeral, that he bullied a former official at the Ministry of Defence (MoD), and that he engaged in “unethical and immoral” behaviour while chief whip.

Sir Gavin said the claims against him were “becoming a distraction from the good work this Government is doing for the British people” and he was stepping back to “clear my name”.

The Lib Dems have written to the Forfeiture Committee – which advises on removing knighthoods – urging it to consider stripping the former minister of his title if he is found guilty of bullying.

Sir Gavin was only knighted earlier this year.

The party’s chief whip, Wendy Chamberlain, said: “The complaints being made about Gavin Williamson are extremely serious and suggest a bullying culture at the very top of the Conservative Party.

“If these complaints are upheld, he should be stripped of his knighthood, or else the whole honours system risks being brought into disrepute.

“Rishi Sunak appointed Williamson to Cabinet despite knowing of serious complaints about his behaviour. Since then he sat on his hands for days instead of taking action.

“The very least Sunak could do now is confirm he would support taking Williamson’s knighthood away if the investigations into his behaviour find him guilty.”

Ms Morton’s case has been referred to Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme – as has, reportedly, that of the former MoD official. No 10 also launched an informal fact-finding exercise.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said the matter of Sir Gavin’s knighthood would be one for the Forfeiture Committee.

Asked if Mr Sunak thinks he should lose the title, she said: “I believe there is a formal process for that called the Forfeiture Committee. And that would be a decision for them.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “I’m sure that the (Forfeiture) Committee would want to look at the conclusion of any investigation that there is.”

The Forfeiture Committee makes judgments on whether the honours system has been brought into disrepute.

It can recommend to the King, through the Prime Minister, that an honour such as a knighthood should be removed but is not itself an investigatory body.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media