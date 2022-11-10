Search

10 Nov 2022

‘What does a tosh look like?’ – Elon Musk in Twitter exchange with NI Secretary

‘What does a tosh look like?’ – Elon Musk in Twitter exchange with NI Secretary

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 1:25 PM

Elon Musk has queried the meaning of the word tosh in a Twitter exchange with the Northern Ireland Secretary.

Chris Heaton-Harris challenged Twitter’s new chief executive to eliminate fake news after he was targeted by a sham resignation email.

Mr Heaton-Harris had to say he has not resigned after the email was circulated.

The fake statement was emailed to print titles on the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) circulation list on Wednesday evening.

The Conservative MP described the email’s content as “complete and utter tosh” and called on Mr Musk to eliminate fake news on Twitter as one of his first moves as chief executive of the tech giant.

It comes after Mr Heaton-Harris extended the deadline for calling a fresh Stormont election to January 19.

He said: “Hello Twitter! Someone has sent a fake e-mail to press outlets saying I’ve resigned.

“This is totally untrue. I hope one of @elonmusk first moves is to eliminate fake news on Twitter… Very exciting I know, but complete and utter tosh.”

Mr Musk responded directly to Mr Heaton-Harris on Thursday morning.

Replying to the tweet in which he had been tagged, he posted: “What does a tosh look like?”

On Thursday morning Mr Heaton-Harris said he believes an email system was hacked, joking: “I thought it was my mum”.

The email included fake quotes from Mr Heaton-Harris citing reasons for his alleged resignation.

A short time later, a legitimate email was sent by the NIO with the subject line: “Fake email this evening.”

A spokeswoman said an email had been sent with a “fake quote from the Secretary of State”.

She asked members of the media to “disregard this email which is not a verified Government account”.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media