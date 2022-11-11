Search

11 Nov 2022

Royal Navy warships begin World Cup security mission

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 12:25 PM

Three Royal Navy warships have begun patrols and mine-hunting missions to ensure security around Qatar during the World Cup.

The Bahrain-based minehunters, accompanied by a Royal Fleet Auxiliary support ship, are carrying out round-the-clock patrols as well as searching for any mines or bombs.

Commander Adrian Visram, who is overseeing the Royal Navy effort which involved 200 personnel, said: “Our mine-hunting force has been out here for 16 years keeping the sea routes open.

“The continuing flow of trade and energy during these tumultuous times is even more vital to UK interests.

“It is an immense privilege to command the Royal Navy’s support to the FIFA World Cup, building upon the strong defence relationship between Qatar and the UK.

“This demonstrates our commitment to working with international allies and partners to protect against threats overseas and promote our values.”

A navy spokesman said: “Three minehunters, plus their mothership, have been tasked to remain in and around Qatar and Central Gulf until Christmas as part of the Qatari-led international security effort, making sure the world’s greatest festival of football is not ruined by a hostile act.

“HMS Chiddingfold and HMS Bangor will conduct round-the-clock patrols of the sea lanes leading to the Gulf state, using state-of-the-art sonar and underwater remote-controlled devices to locate and identify mines or bomb.

“HMS Middleton will remain on standby to provide additional support if needed.”

