Search

11 Nov 2022

Environment Agency chair warns of ‘more extreme’ flooding amid climate crisis

Environment Agency chair warns of ‘more extreme’ flooding amid climate crisis

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 3:16 PM

The chair of the Environment Agency warned that flooding could become “more extreme and more frequent” amid the climate crisis.

Alan Lovell said the agency “hopes to be able to deal with” storm surges and floods coming in from the sea, but in the case of coastal erosion, some people could be advised to move.

He described climate change as a “great risk facing us all” and urged people to do “whatever they can to make a difference to that”.

Mr Lovell said “we can do our best” to build more defences against the increased flooding and coastal storms associated with climate change.

“We can never do enough to be absolutely sure because of course the risk of climate change means that we risk more floods, more serious and more frequent,” he said.

“But we can do our best and we have done a lot all the way up the east coast because of a clear risk of surges from the North Sea.”

Asked if some people could be asked to move, he said: “Not from flood, I hope.

“Coastal erosion is different because there’s really nothing we can do about that and in the odd places then we will be having to advise people to move, but that shouldn’t be the case with flood.”

He said that “in general where we’re worried about storm surges and floods coming in from the sea, we will hope to be able to deal with those”.

Mr Lovell was speaking on a visit to the Ipswich Tidal Barrier, which opened in 2019 and offers better protection from flooding to more than 1,600 homes and 400 businesses.

The centrepiece of the £67 million flood defences is a 200-tonne rotating barrier which can be raised in minutes, helping to keep the town safe from tidal surges during storms.

Asked about the summer of drought, which came just months before his warnings over flood risk, he described the situation as “frustrating”.

“Of course they’re both the effect of climate change and that’s what we must expect, that both become more extreme and more frequent,” he said.

He said there was “some relationship between the two”, and that hard soil means water “hasn’t been able to flow away and we’ve had some surface flooding resulting from that”.

“Climate change is a great risk facing us all and we urge everybody to do whatever they can to make a difference to that,” said Mr Lovell.

“Particularly this week, Flood Awareness Week, what we’re really asking people to do is to find out what the risk is to their own home which they can do on the Environment Agency website and then to sign up to our flood alert system which will alert them when there’s risk to their home and then to take appropriate action.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media