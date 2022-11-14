Search

14 Nov 2022

Channel crossings deal ‘does not match scale or urgency of migrant crisis’

Channel crossings deal ‘does not match scale or urgency of migrant crisis’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Nov 2022 7:54 PM

The UK’s latest deal with France to curb Channel crossings does not match the scale or urgency of the crisis and is “recycling the same failed response”, critics have claimed.

The agreement, hiking the figure paid to France by the UK to about 72 million euros (£63 million) in 2022/23, will see British officers stationed in French control rooms for the first time and a 40% boost in beach patrols along the country’s northern coastline.

Natalie Elphicke, the Conservative MP for Dover, has described the fresh multimillion-pound deal as falling “short of what’s needed”, adding that it “doesn’t match the scale or urgency of the small-boats crisis.”

Amnesty International UK’s refugee and migrant rights director Steve Valdez-Symonds said: “Perpetuating this dreadful human suffering by recycling the same failed response to punish and deter desperate people in miserable and unsafe conditions has become mindless to the point of cruelty.”

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said the deal fails to address the factors behind people choosing to put themselves at risk trying to reach Britain in the first place and will therefore “do little to end the crossings”.

He called for a focus on creating more “safe routes” and working with the EU and other countries to “share responsibility” for the “global challenge”, while urging the Government to do “far more” to reduce the backlogs in the current asylum system.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the migration deal with France is a “small step in the right direction”, but warned of the cost to taxpayers.

He told broadcasters on a visit to Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire: “Most people will look at this and say, look, there’s more taxpayers’ cash now being spent on a problem of the Government’s making.

“This has been going on a very, very long time. And the Home Secretary has said that the asylum system is broken. She’s right about that – they broke it.

“A small step in the right direction. But a much bigger challenge that the Government still isn’t gripping.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan told Times Radio he was concerned the agreement is “throwing red meat” to people troubled by migration.

The Union for Borders, Immigration and Customs (ISU) said the Government’s agreement with France to reduce Channel crossings does not address the “sticking points” keeping numbers high.

Lucy Moreton, professional officer for the ISU, told Times Radio that interrupting migrants to “just let them go to try again” would not have the required impact and nothing in the deal suggested that “the French are going to move away from that position”.

Ms Moreton said the UK needed to deal with the issue itself by resourcing “the court system far better than it has been” in order to process claims in a shorter space of time.

Tim Naor Hilton, chief executive of charity Refugee Action, said there was nothing in the announcement that would stop people “risking their lives in small boats”.

He said: “Ministers are just going round in circles. The asylum system is in a state of collapse because for decades governments have focused time and millions of pounds on punishing people and not protecting people.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media