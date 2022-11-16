Search

16 Nov 2022

Growing numbers seeking mental health support as bills rise – survey

Growing numbers seeking mental health support as bills rise – survey

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Nov 2022 1:01 AM

Increasing numbers of people are seeking mental health support as they grapple with soaring bills, a survey suggests.

A quarterly survey by LV= of 4,000 UK consumers found 7% have sought online mental health support amid worries about money, equating to around four million people and up from 4% a year ago.

Some 40% say they are now worried about money, compared with 28% last September.

Despite the Government’s energy support package for households, more than half of UK adults (55%) remain worried about the rising cost of bills, rising to 65% of retired people.

A quarter of parents with young children (24%) say they may end up in debt to pay heating bills, compared with 15% of all adults.

In order to cope with rising bills, 33% said they planned to cut down on holidays and leisure to pay for their heating bills and 13% said paying bills could leave them unable to afford to eat.

Clive Bolton, managing director of protection, savings and retirement at LV= said:

“The findings of the LV= Wealth and Wellbeing Monitor highlight how precarious the finances of millions of people are.

“Inflation has risen to levels not seen for decades and the UK’s personal finances have deteriorated significantly over the past 12 months.

“Inflation, the rise in the cost of living and especially the huge rise in energy and food bills are having a huge impact and millions of people are worried about paying for day-to-day living.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media