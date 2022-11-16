Search

16 Nov 2022

Novel inspired by Edinburgh’s botanic gardens wins Waterstones title

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Nov 2022 11:18 AM

A writer has said she is honoured a novel she set in her home town has been named the Waterstones Scottish Book of the Year.

The Fair Botanists by Sara Sheridan is set in early 19th century Edinburgh and centres on the city’s botanic gardens.

It tells the story of two women who are drawn there when a rare plant looks set to flower, an event that only occurs once every few decades.

Sheridan is a novelist and activist based in Edinburgh who has been named one of the Saltire Society’s 365 most influential Scottish women past and present.

She said: “It’s an honour to have my book chosen as Waterstones Scottish Book of the Year.

“To set a novel in my home town of Edinburgh in a historical period about which I’m passionate, and receive such a wonderful response from booksellers and readers alike, truly is this writer’s dream.

“I want to thank passionate Waterstones booksellers across the country who have made this possible. I appreciate what you’ve done for my story and want to thank you for this award.”

The writer is interested particularly in female history and has written more than 20 books, including the novels Truth Or Dare and On Starlit Seas.

The opening scenes of The Fair Botanists were inspired by a real event which took place between 1820 and 1823 when the collection of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh was painstakingly moved from its former home at Leith Walk to Inverleith.

Just as in real life, the novel describes the garden’s many trees, plants, flowers, aloes and cacti being transported slowly through Edinburgh’s streets, to the wonder of watching members of the public.

Angie Crawford, Waterstones Scottish buyer, said: “A sensuous novel that simmers with intrigue and scandal, the moment The Fair Botanists fell into our bookselling hands we knew we had something very special.

“Set in 19th century Edinburgh, Sara Sheridan expertly fuses history and prose into storytelling of the highest order. We are ecstatic to announce The Fair Botanists as Waterstones Scottish Book of the Year 2022.”

Waterstones Scottish Book of the Year specifically champions books by authors based in Scotland, or titles that have a strong Scottish setting.

Previous recipients include Mayflies by Andrew O’Hagan (2021), Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (2020), His Bloody Project by Graeme MacRae Burnet (2016) and Sunset Song by Lewis Grassic Gibbon (2015).

