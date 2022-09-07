Search

07 Sept 2022

Children’s TV show Peppa Pig introduces its first lesbian couple

Children’s TV show Peppa Pig introduces its first lesbian couple

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Sept 2022 10:55 PM

Children’s TV show Peppa Pig has added a lesbian couple to its cast of characters for the first time.

In episode 41 of season seven, titled Families, which aired on Channel 5 on Tuesday, Penny the polar bear introduced her two mothers.

In the scene, Peppa Pig and her classmates are asked by their teacher to sketch pictures of their families to be put up on their classroom wall.

Each student has their turn to introduce the family members they have drawn and describe their job and characteristics.

Penny sketches a portrait of her family and draws two female polar bears wearing dresses.

As she draws, she tells her classmates: “I’m Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mummy and my other mummy.

“One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti.”

Teacher Madame Gazelle responds: “Lovely, Penny.”

Penny’s mothers are then shown at the end of the episode arriving with the other parents to pick up their children after school has finished.

Many viewers took to social media to praise the decision to show an LGBT+ family for the first time in the cartoon show’s history.

One twitter user wrote: “THIS is how young children should be taught about inclusion.

“We don’t need to talk to them about sexuality. Just show all types of families. They’ll understand the rest when it’s appropriate.”

Another person tweeted: “An autistic character in Thomas the Tank Engine and a kid with two mums in Peppa Pig … it’s been a good day for representation!”

Children’s TV show Thomas & Friends, also shown on Channel 5, will introduce its first autistic character who has been created in collaboration with autistic writers and organisations.

The character called Bruno the Brake Car will be voiced by nine-year-old autistic actor Elliott Garcia and will be seen in future episodes of Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go! from September 21 at 7am.

Peppa Pig first aired in 2004 on Channel 5 Milkshake and Nick Jr, and has since become available in more than 180 territories.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media