Waterford Allianz Hurling League game confirmed for live television coverage by TG4

TWO of Limerick's five games in the Allianz Hurling League have been confirmed for live television coverage.

TG4 today announced details of its Allianz Leagues and additional GAA coverage for the Spring of 2022.

TG4 will broadcast 35 games live and exclusive from the Allianz Leagues (Football and Hurling) over the coming months.

Two Limerick games are already confirmed for live coverage.

In round one on February 6, John Kiely's side are away to Wexford at 1.45 and this will be live on TG4 - followed by the hurling clash of Dublin and Waterford.

In round three on February 27, Limerick are home to Cork in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 3.45 and this is also confirmed for the TG4 live coverage.

Round four (Clare) and five (Offaly) could also yet feature this the schedule isn't confirmed this far in advance.

That leaves the round two tie at home to Galway on February 12 but this could also yet get TV coverage.

TG4 will show at least three live games each weekend; two will be live on TG4, while a third will be available to view live on the TG4 mobile and tablet Player app, in addition to deferred full coverage of the game on TG4 later that day.

TG4’s coverage begins on the weekend of January 30 with Allianz Football League action including Mayo v Donegal, Tyrone v Monaghan and Kildare v Kerry.

TG4 will also exclusively broadcast the finals GAA’s Higher Education Championships Finals, with the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Final (February 16, 7.20pm), and the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Final (February 19 3pm).

On St Patricks Day (March 17), GAA Beo will be in Croke Park for the GAA Post Primary Schools finals with live coverage of the Masita Hogan Cup Final and the Masita Croke Cup final.

In addition to TG4’s live coverage of games, GAA 2022, TG4’s weekly Gaelic Games TV highlights show, will air each Monday at 8pm. The series will broadcast all the best action from the previous weekend’s games.

“In 2021, which continued to be a challenging year for sport, TG4 broadcast 109 live GAA Games across its different viewing platforms. 850,000 people saw at least 70 minutes of GAA Beo on TG4, and the series had a reach of 1.8 million," said Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport.

"TG4 has a long history of providing comprehensive GAA coverage and we are so proud to be able to continue doing so in 2022, and to bring this invaluable public service to the Island of Ireland. We will strive to make as many of our national games free to air to our audiences, whether that be on TG4, on the TG4 Player App or on our Spórt TG4 YouTube channel.”