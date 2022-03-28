Search

30 Mar 2022

WARNING: Food safety concerns over 'unsafe' fake chocolate bars for sale

Reporter:

David Power

28 Mar 2022 4:33 PM

Shoppers have been warned not to buy or consume Wonka branded chocolate bars due to concerns over fake products being unsafe to eat. 

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is  warning consumers not to buy or eat Wonka branded chocolate bars, due to an increase in reports that counterfeit chocolate bars bearing this brand name are for sale on the market in Ireland.

The counterfeit chocolate bars may be unsafe to eat, as there is a possibility that they may not have been produced in line with food safety, hygiene and/or food traceability legal requirements to protect public health.

Some examples of the issues identified to date with these counterfeit Wonka branded chocolate bars include:

* failure to provide an accurate ingredients list e.g., undeclared ingredients and allergens on the label

* false business name and address on the label

* the rewrapping of various shop bought or homemade chocolate bars in Wonka wrappers

* unregistered food businesses selling products online

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI urges consumers to be aware of the possible risks posed by these counterfeit chocolate bars.

"The FSAI is working closely with the food inspectors in the Environmental Health Service of the HSE to ensure any counterfeit Wonka branded chocolate bars where there is a known or suspected consumer health risk are removed from sale. Consumers have a right to safe food and counterfeit foodstuffs will be pursued using the legal powers available to us,” Dr Byrne said.

