Search

04 Apr 2022

€12m to be invested locally for expansion of Waterford-based pharma company

€12m to be invested locally for expansion of Waterford-based pharma company

€12m to be invested locally for expansion of Waterford-based pharma company

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Twelve million euro is set to be invested locally for the expansion of a Waterford-based pharma company. 

It comes as EirGen Pharma acquired a new building at the IDA Industrial Estate in Waterford to facilitate the expansion of its Oral Solid Dose manufacturing and packaging capabilities. 

The expansion - which will provide an additional 3,500m2 of state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities - will see millions invested locally throughout the construction phase in 2022/2023.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Innovation, Leo Varadkar, called the decision "a testament to the local team and talent pool" of the South East. 

CEO Damien Burke stated: "The acquisition of this building and adjoining 1.2-hectare site strategically positions the business for sustained growth over the next ten years.

"It also represents a significant vote of confidence by the OPKO board in the capability of our employees, our leadership team in EirGen and Waterford as a locality to expand our business." 

Construction and fit-out will reportedly commence in the third quarter of 2022 with commercial operations starting in quarter one of 2024. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media