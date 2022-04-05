Car seized by Waterford Gardai after driver found to be 16 years old

A car has been seized by Waterford Gardai after the driver was found to be 16 years old.
Gardai were conducting a checkpoint in Waterford City when they stopped the car.
According to the Roads Safety Authority (RSA), 16 year olds in Ireland can obtain a learner permit for a moped or light quadricycle, or a small motorcycle.
However, they must be a minimum of 17 years old to hold a learner permit for a car.
Proceedings to follow.
