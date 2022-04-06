ALERT: Waterford road users advised of two Rice Bridge lifts today (April 6)
An alert has been issued warning Waterford road users of two planned Rice Bridge lifts today (April 6).
The lifts will take place at 11am and 2pm, according to a notice posted by Waterford City and County Council.
Future alerts on bridge lifts can be found by following county council social media channels.
