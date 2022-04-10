Significant traffic delays on Waterford bypass expected next week
Urgent pavement repairs are due to take place on the N25 next week.
Waterford City and County Council has issued an alert warning road users of the upcoming works, which are planned for Monday April 11 between Carrolls Cross and Ballyduff.
Two separate sets of traffic management will be in place.
Significant delays are expected.
Urgent pavement repairs will take place on the N25 tomorrow Friday 8th April & Monday 11th April 2022 at Kildermody between Carrolls Cross & Ballyduff.— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) April 8, 2022
There will be two separate sets of Traffic Management in place.
Please expect significant delays on the N25#Waterford pic.twitter.com/nNG1j6AxOK
