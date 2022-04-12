Traffic delays expected in Waterford due to mid-week roadworks

Traffic delays are to be expected in Waterford due to essential roadworks taking place mid-week.
According to Waterford City and County Council, essential works are underway on Cheekpoint Road (L-4082-3) today (Tuesday April 12) and tomorrow (Wednesday April 13).
Lights are reportedly in place.
