Gardaí renew appeal on fatal Waterford hit and run 40 years on

Gardaí in Dungarvan are appealing to the public for information concerning Joseph ‘Joey’ Moroney who died following a hit and run road traffic collision in Dungarvan, Co Waterford on August 8, 1982.

On Monday night's Crimecall show on RTE One, gardaí appeal for information relating to the unsolved death of the 23-year-old 40 years on.

In the early hours of Sunday, August 8, 1982, the body of a pedestrian was discovered on the roadside at Bohadoon near Dungarvan. The deceased was identified as local man, Joseph ‘Joey’ Moroney.

It’s understood Mr Moroney had spent the evening socialising at a nearby pub and was struck by a vehicle as he walked home. The vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene and the driver has never been identified. A post-mortem examination on the deceased indicated signs of vehicle impact.

The incident remains the subject of an active investigation and Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses or for any person with any information on the death of Joseph ‘Joey’ Moroney to speak with investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda station on (058) 48600, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.