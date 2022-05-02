Key Waterford Hurler to miss rest of championship campaign due to injury

Waterford defender Iarlaith Daly will miss the rest of the Déise's championship campaign due to an ankle injury. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford defender Iarlaith Daly will miss the rest of the Déise's championship campaign due to an ankle injury picked up against Limerick in Round 2 of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.
Daly, who started at full back at the Gaelic Grounds, was nominated for Young Hurler of the Year in 2020 and started in six of the seven league fixtures for Liam Cahill's side this year.
