Search

03 May 2022

Leaked document shows Supreme Court in US could overturn landmark Roe v Wade case

Leaked document shows Supreme Court in US could overturn landmark Roe v Wade case

Protesters gathered at the Supreme Court in Washington following the leak

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

03 May 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

A leaked document that states there is no constitutional right to abortion services in the United States could threaten to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade case from 1973.

The case in question involved 'Jane Roe', a pseudonym for single mother Norma McCorvey, who was pregnant for a third time and was seeking an abortion in Texas.

Roe sued Dallas Attorney General, Henry Wade, over the Texas law that made it a crime to terminate a pregnancy except in cases of incest, rape or when the mother's life was in danger.

But a document labelled 'Opinion of the Court' has been reportedly circulated among US Supreme Court Justices suggesting the historic case could yet be overturned.

Political news organisation Politico who published the document shows the court voted to overturn the case although it is unclear if the document shows the courts final decision on the matter.

The draft opinion states:

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

Casey is in reference to another historic case in 1992 which saw Planned Parenthood v Casey affirm Roe's findings of a constitutional right to abortion services but allowed states to place some constraints on the practice.

Women's reproductive rights have been under extreme threat in recent months in the US and if the case is overturned, it will mean each state in the US can decide whether or not to place more heavy regulations or completely ban abortions, which according to pro-choice research group The Guttmacher Institute, 26 states are 'certain or likely' to do so in this event.

Planned Parenthood which operates abortion clinics around the US has slammed the draft opinion as 'outrageous' but cautioned that it 'is not final'.

Elizabeth Warren, Senator of Massachusetts, opposed the draft opinion on twitter saying:

"An extremist Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v Wade and impose its far-right, unpopular views on the entire country".

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media