New murals on display in outdoor performance space in Waterford

Waterford City and County Council enlisted The Walls Project (the company behind Waterford Walls) to work with students in four Dungarvan secondary schools to create murals for the new outdoor performance space in Fairlane Park, Dungarvan.
Facilitating artists Magda Karol and Jorge Ruiz worked with four groups of talented young artists to produce eight artworks to adorn the concrete benches at the space, with a theme of ‘the beauty and heritage of Dungarvan’.
"The students have produced some fantastic, eye-catching work and really captured the essence of Dungarvan and what it has to offer," a spokesperson for Waterford City and County Council said.
They express their thanks to: Ard Scoil na nDéise, Dungarvan College, Dungarvan CBS, The Friary College, Creative Waterford and the Arts Office.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.