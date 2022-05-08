Search

08 May 2022

Dogs rescued from 'filthy living conditions' by ISPCA inspectors

Dogs rescued from 'deplorable conditions' by ISPCA inspectors

Reporter:

Reporter

08 May 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Three dogs have been seized from what was described as "deplorable conditions" at a house where they were kept with no light or water and raw meat was strewn among rubbish. 

ISPCA Animal Welfare Inspectors, assisted by Gardai from the Community Policing Unit in Cahir, seized the dogs from a property in Tipperary, where they were found to be living in deplorable conditions.

ISPCA Inspector Alice Lacey said:  “The living conditions inside the property were filthy with raw meat strewn everywhere amongst other rubbish. Two dogs were discovered inside the property where the windows were barricaded with wooden pallets, keeping the dogs in complete darkness. The other dog was loose outside and there was no water available for any of the dogs”.

All three dogs are now safe in ISPCA care where they are currently being assessed by a veterinary practitioner.  No further information is available at this time pending an investigation.

The ISPCA encourages members of the public to report any animal welfare concerns to the ISPCA’s National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 0818 515 515, email helpline@ispca.ie or report online here.

New murals on display in outdoor performance space in Waterford

'We want our sisters to live with dignity and safety' - Taliban imposes burka rule on Afghan women

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media