22 Jun 2022

€300,000 in funding announced for Agri-Food Tourism projects

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD,  at the launch of the Summer of Food initiative in Monaghan with Val O’Kelly, left, from Subh Fraoc Bán and Adamson’s bar, Clones

Lili Lonergan

17 Jun 2022 1:33 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD has announced close on €300,000 in funding to 19 local agri-food tourism projects.

The funding is made available under the 2022 Rural Innovation and Development Fund through the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Minister McConalogue said:

“I am delighted to announce the successful projects which have secured funding in the Agri Food Tourism sector.  It is great to be able to support these initiatives in the agri-food tourism sector and build on progress already made.

“There is a great geographical spread of projects this year which highlights the interest throughout the country.  Our 10-year roadmap for the agriculture sector Food Vision 2030, highlights the natural synergy between agri-food and local tourism.

“I have backed this important sector and I will continue to back it as Minister for our food sector which is our greatest and most important sector.”

“I place a huge emphasis and importance on agri-tourism in rural areas as it allows our great food companies of all sizes to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink and local cuisine.”

“In addition, it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice”. 

Funding of €299,176 has been made available to the following successful initiatives:

  • Drinks Ireland (Irish Whiskey 360°) - €22,860
  • A Taste of Donegal Food Festival - €11,033
  • Achill Tourism (Hearth and Community Festival) - €16,300
  • Tipperary Food Producers Network (Farm tours and experiences) - €18,081
  • West Waterford Festival of Food (Taste Waterford ) - €25,000
  • Una Bhan Tourism Cooperative (Market), Roscommon - €9,547
  • Strandhill Peoples Market - €25,000
  • Monaghan Co Council (Summer of Food) - €23,636
  • Kildare Food Network - €25,000
  • Wicklow Naturally Farm to Fork Trails - €24,479
  • Achonry Farmers Market - €12,000
  • Burren Eco Tourism Network (Burren Food Trail) - €10,780
  • Carlow Co Council (In Carlow Food and Drink Experience) - €10,780
  • Ireland South East Agri Food Tourist Development - €10,780
  • Laois Taste - €10,780
  • Kilkenny County Council (Taste Kilkenny) - €10,780
  • Cromane Seafest, Co Kerry - €10,780
  • Cavan County Council (Cavan Food Network) - €10,780
  • Bia Innovator Campus Galway (Food  and Ag. experience) - €10,780

                                                                         

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

