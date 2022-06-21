Planning permission granted for major Waterford housing development

Planning permission has been granted for a Waterford housing development consisting of almost 100 units.
The application - submitted to Waterford City and County Council by Magna Construction Ltd in December 2021 - was greenlit this week with 27 conditions.
The site at Mountneil, Carrickpheirish in Gracedieu will comprise 90 2-storey semi-detached dwellings and 6 two-storey terraced dwellings.
Permission includes all associated site development works, connections to services and access links to the development.
Prior to the commencement of works, the applicant must enter an agreement with the planning authority pursuant to Section 47 of the Planning and Development Act 2000, which restricts all residential units permitted to first occupation by individual purchasers (ie. those not being a corporate entity and/or by those eligible for the occupation of social and/or affordable housing, including cost rental housing).
Other conditions include the possession of a Connection Agreement from Irish Water prior to work commencing, a final agreement on road and footpath layout including turning spaces and junctions, and the installation of a wheel wash at the entrance of the development for the duration of construction.
