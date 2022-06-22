Search

22 Jun 2022

Waterford native announced for 2022 nationwide artist development scheme

Waterford native announced for 2022 nationwide artist development scheme

PLATFORM 31 is designed to support artists to reflect on and develop their practice or make work in a new way

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

22 Jun 2022 2:33 PM

Waterford native Clare Scott has been announced for the 2022 nationwide artist development scheme, Platform 31.

Following the success of the inaugural Platform 31 programme in 2021, this innovative scheme has returned for 2022, showing the commitment of Local Authority Arts Offices, together with the Arts Council, to supporting the continued development of artists throughout Ireland.

PLATFORM 31 is designed to support 31 artists – one from each Local Authority area in Ireland – to reflect on and develop their practice or make work in a new way, while being connected with and supported by peer practitioners, advisors and mentors.

Developed by the Association of Local Authority Arts Offices (ALAAO) with the Arts Council, PLATFORM 31 offers two elements of support - financial and developmental - for mid-career artists across all disciplines.

For over 35 years Local Authority Arts Offices have worked directly with artists to ensure the arts thrive in all communities.  

Working in a grass roots and foundational way has allowed Arts Officers to identify and to respond to the needs of artists, keeping the arts and cultural agenda focused and relevant in changing environments.  

PLATFORM 31 is managed by Wicklow County Council on behalf of The Association of Local Authority Arts Officers, in collaboration with the Arts Council.

For more information see: https://platform31.localartsireland.ie/ or www.LocalArtsIreland.ie

 
 
 

