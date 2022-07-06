Former Charlton Athletic striker signs for Waterford FC

Former Charlton Athletic under-23 striker Wassim Aouachria has signed for Waterford FC. PIC: Sportsfile
Former Charlton Athletic under-23 striker Wassim Aouachria has signed for Waterford FC.
Aouachria, who represented Algeria at underage level, played for Olympic Marseille's academy before he joined the Addicks in 2019.
The 22-year-old went on to have loan spells at Aldershot, Braintree, and Hampton & Richmond Borough in the English National League before it was announced that he signed for Danny Searle's Blues earlier this week.
✍️— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) July 4, 2022
Waterford FC is delighted to announce the signing of Wassim Aouachria.
Previously with Charlton Athletic, striker Aouachria joins an in-form Blues side ahead of the second half of the season.
Full story https://t.co/CTAatKam0m#WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/FWuHB5IVz3
Speaking to Waterford's club website, Aouachria said: “I’m really, really pleased and excited to sign. The first few days with the team have been really good integrating with the boys and they have been brilliant. I know a couple of the players, Junior [Quitirna] and Yassine [En-Neyah], and both have helped me a lot since I’ve been here.
“It’s a very talented group of players who want to work hard and improve and we’ll be really pushing to go up at the end of the season; I’m delighted to join and hopefully add something to the team.
“I’m really excited to be here to play games, score goals, contribute assists and really enjoy my football.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.