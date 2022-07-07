Search

07 Jul 2022

'Opportunity to go again' - Ireland coach Andy Farrell looks ahead to second Test with New Zealand

'Opportunity to go again' - Ireland coach Andy Farrell looks ahead to second Test with New Zealand

Andy Farrell insisted his players deserved a shot at redemption in resisting an overhaul for Ireland’s second Test in New Zealand. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Andy Farrell insisted his players deserved a shot at redemption in resisting an overhaul for Ireland’s second Test in New Zealand.

Ireland were thumped 42-19 by the All Blacks in Auckland last weekend but head coach Farrell has kept faith with the bulk of that starting line-up.

Mack Hansen has replaced Keith Earls on the wing, but Farrell has otherwise named the same remaining 14 for Saturday’s clash in Dunedin.

Johnny Sexton will start at fly-half after passing head injury assessments having been removed from the first Test following a blow to the head.

“There’s all sorts of different ramifications that go into selection, sometimes players probably have not performed to the standards they judge themselves on,” said Farrell.

“To not give people a chance to correct that is sometimes missing an opportunity, so there’s a little bit of that.

“Some people are unlucky probably not to start because they had good impact off the bench etcetera, they understand that as well.

“This has been more of a straightforward week obviously, and a lot of the lads have an opportunity to go again.”

New Zealand ran in six tries to Ireland’s three at Eden Park last weekend, with Farrell well aware the tourists must sharpen up in defence.

However, the former dual-code international also insisted Ireland “know the answers” to the All Blacks’ questions.

“To be honest the lads are in a good place, obviously now, the Thursday before a Test match you would expect them to be,” said Farrell.

“But even early in the week, there’s a bit of doubt comes in when you don’t know the answers – but they know the answers, they know the bits that they need to get right.

“They know the access they gave the All Blacks and they know that they can’t do that.

“They know first hand that if you do that you’ll be behind your own posts.

“There’s been a few things to fix, and there’s a bit of excitement to build up now.”

Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium boasts a permanent roof, dubbed locally as the glasshouse.

Farrell admitted that covering helps accelerate the pace of the game.

“We all know it suits the All Blacks; every game I’ve watched play at the stadium has been fantastic, it’s always quick when we’ve been there in the past,” said Farrell.

“The atmosphere is fantastic, it’s not the biggest of stadiums but it’s electric in there because of the roof.

“I expect more of what we’ve seen in Super Rugby and other times New Zealand have played there, it will be quick and the ball will be fizzing around I’m sure.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media