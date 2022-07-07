Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy prepare for 150th Open Championship at Irish links golf course

World-renowned golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are preparing for the last major of the year, the Open Championship at St Andrews, by practicing at the famous Irish links golf course Ballybunion.
The pair, who competed at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday, were snapped at the County Kerry golf course today.
Big dogs in Ballybunion this morning. pic.twitter.com/kspRnOa946— Éamonn Fitzmaurice (@efitz6) July 7, 2022
World number two McIlroy will be one of the favourites to win this year's 150th Open Championship. The County Down man finished on five-under-par at the Pro-Am this week.
15-time major champion Woods entertained the Irish public over the course of the two days in Limerick as the American got back into the swing of things after missing last month's US Open.
The Open Championship begins on July 14.
