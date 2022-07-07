MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC v Wexford FC

Waterford's Phoenix Patterson against Wexford FC in March. PIC: Sportsfile
PREVIEW
Waterford FC will look to return to winning ways in the First Division this week when they welcome neighbours Wexford FC to the RSC.
The Blues were narrowly defeated 1-0 by second place Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park last week. The loss puts Danny Searle's side seven points behind the Tribesmen and eleven points off current leaders Cork City.
Waterford's opposition this week, Wexford, sit in fifth position on the table. Ian Ryan's outfit overcame Athlone Town 3-1 at Ferrycarrig Park in their most recent game. Wexford are unbeaten in their last three First Division encounters.
2022 Goalscorers
Phoenix Patterson - 12
Louis Britton - 10
Junior Quitirna - 4
Cian Kavanagh - 4
Roland Idowu - 3
Tunmise Sobowale - 2
Eddie Nolan - 2
Shane Griffin - 2
Louis Britton - 1
George Forrest - 1
Callum Stringer - 1
WHERE TO WATCH
The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the RSC on Friday, July 8. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV
LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)
22 Apr 2022 | Wexford FC 0-2 Waterford FC
MATCH ODDS
Waterford FC 4/11
Draw 7/2
Wexford FC 5/1
