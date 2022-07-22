WATERFORD WEATHER: High temperatures of up to 22 degrees expected with isolated showers

A largely dry morning with some isolated showers and later outbreaks of rain can be expected today (July 22).
According to Met Éireann, clouds will move in from the southwest during the afternoon and evening, mainly over Munster and Connacht, and bring some patchy drizzle to the southwest.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light variable breezes can also be expected.
Rain will be heavy at times tonight, particularly in the southwest and west.
It will be mild with temperatures not falling below 11 to 15 degrees.
