WATERFORD ROAD ALERT: Today's (July 25) Rice Bridge lift postponed by several hours

A bridge lift planned for this morning (Monday July 25) has been rescheduled.
According to Waterford City and County Council, the Rice Bridge lift will not commence at 11am as planned and will instead take place at 4pm this afternoon.
BRIDGE LIFT— Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) July 25, 2022
The lift at Rice Bridge scheduled for this morning at 11am, has been changed to 4pm this afternoon pic.twitter.com/QqAh0qI0eN
A reason for the postponed lift has not been provided by the council.
