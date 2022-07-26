Search

26 Jul 2022

Waterford man John O'Shea 'looking forward' to start of Championship season in new coaching role

Waterford native John O'Shea said he is "really enjoying" his new coaching role at EFL Championship side Stoke City. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

26 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Waterford native John O'Shea said he is "really enjoying" his new coaching role at EFL Championship side Stoke City.

The former Republic of Ireland defender, who most recently had coaching roles with the Irish under-21 team and Reading, will work alongside ex-Shamrock Rovers and Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill for the forthcoming English Championship campaign.

O'Shea told Stoke City's YouTube channel: "I was delighted when the opportunity came about to join a fantastic club like Stoke.

"It is a really exciting group, a good mixture of young and experienced players, so looking forward to the start of the season now.

"It is brilliant to be back at first-team level again, that's where I want to be so I am really looking forward to it.

"It is great coming into a scenario like this at Stoke and working with really good people. The football knowledge you gain from them along the way is hugely important and hopefully I can add some of my knowledge to that as well."

The full interview can be viewed HERE

