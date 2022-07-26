Plan to convert Waterford pub into retail and accommodation hub greenlit by council

Planning permission to convert a former Waterford pub into a retail and accommodation hub has been granted.
Waterford City and County Council greenlit the application for the change of use of the popular Wander Inn in Johnstown three months after it was submitted in April 2022.
The new development will consist of treatment rooms and retail including a nail bar to the front, a registered charity (Treo Prot Lairge) to the rear, and two-bed apartments on the second floor.
The works will comprise select demolitions and reconfiguration of the existing structure with modifications to existing facades.
Application approval is subject to eleven conditions.
