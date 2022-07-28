13 Waterford club championship fixtures to be live streamed this week

Waterford GAA have announced a partnership with Clubber TV to live stream club championship fixtures. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford GAA have announced a partnership with Clubber TV to live stream club championship fixtures.
Waterford GAA partner with Clubber TV for Live Streaming of 2022 Club Championship!— Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) July 27, 2022
More below ⬇️https://t.co/MN66Pq7xCe pic.twitter.com/jmh1V6rf1d
The action starts this week when Clubber TV will stream 13 matches - starting on Thursday (July 28).
Speaking about the partnership, Clubber’s Head of Business Development, Lar Doyle said he was “excited to be working with Waterford GAA in this new partnership where we want to bring to life as many games as possible in partnership with local broadcasters. We are also delighted to work with Tomás Kiely and his team at RUA TV as one of our key broadcast partners in Waterford.”
Waterford GAA Chairman, Seán Michael O’Regan said “we are looking forward to working with an Irish company, Clubber, in providing streaming access to live games for the upcoming Club Championships. We believe their innovative and easy to use service will allow our dedicated supporters to access our games.”
This week's full championship live stream schedule is below:
Delighted to announce in partnership with @WaterfordGAA, we will be live streaming 2022 Waterford Club Championship matches for the coming season - starting with a weekend of 13 exciting fixtures!— Clubber (@ClubberGaa) July 27, 2022
More below: ⬇️https://t.co/gl6CAFprhT pic.twitter.com/z0aBBHAxcW
All games can be viewed online via Smart TV, tablet, mobile phone, or laptop.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.